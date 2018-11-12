Calendar » Science Pub: The Ocean is Boiling: Lessons Learned and Forgotten Since the 1969 Santa Barbara Oil Sp

November 12, 2018 from 6:30pm - 8:00pm

Join our fun and friendly conversation, and quench your thirst for knowledge about science and nature. No tickets or reservations required, but be sure to get to Dargan's early for a seat and to order your favorite drink and food. At Dargan's Irish Pub & Restaurant, 18 E. Ortega Street. FREE admission.

In 1969, crude oil and gas erupted from a platform off the coast of Santa Barbara, California. Alarm over the disaster reverberated around the world, energizing the nascent environmental movement and leading to a slew of legislative changes. Ultimately, the spill imbued environmentalism with the kind of fervor that had already galvanized the push for women’s equality, civil rights, and peace in Southeast Asia. Kate Wheeling and Max Ufberg will explore the 1969 oil spill in its entirety, focusing primarily on the community's response and the environmental legislation that followed the disaster.