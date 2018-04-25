Science Pub: White Abalone Captive Breeding
February 12, 2018 from 6:30pm - 8:00pm
Join Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center Aquarist, Thomas Wilson as he discusses the history and current state of the White Abalone fishery, and the efforts of a group of California institutions to restore these animals to their former population density.
Information: [email protected] or 805-682-4711 ext. 170
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History
- Starts: February 12, 2018 6:30pm - 8:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Dargan's Irish Pub.
- Sponsors: Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History