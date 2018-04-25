Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 12:27 pm | Partly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Science Pub: White Abalone Captive Breeding

February 12, 2018 from 6:30pm - 8:00pm
Science Pub: White Abalone Captive Breeding

Join Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center Aquarist, Thomas Wilson as he discusses the history and current state of the White Abalone fishery, and the efforts of a group of California institutions to restore these animals to their former population density.

Information: [email protected] or 805-682-4711 ext. 170

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History
  • Starts: February 12, 2018 6:30pm - 8:00pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Dargan's Irish Pub.
  • Sponsors: Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History
 
 
 