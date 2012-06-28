Calendar » Scouting: A Celebration of Youth Benefit

June 28, 2012 from 6:00pm

Help support the Boy Scouts of America programs through the only major fundraising event for south Santa Barbara County. Join us in recognizing an exceptional businessman, leader, and Outstanding Eagle Scout Award recipient - Karl Haws. Karl continues to serve as Assistant Scoutmaster on trips with his five Eagle Scout sons, nine Eagle Scout grandsons or his wife and entire family. Sponsorships are available from $5,000 to $1,600. Individual tickets are $160.