Scouting for Food Drive
March 9, 2013 from 8:00am - 12:00pm
Scouting for Food is Scouting’s community stewardship project aimed at addressing the problem of hunger in the community. Scouting for Food is a food collection effort carried out by local Boy Scouts & Cub Scouts from the South Coast community. Scouts distribute food drive donation bags throughout a designated area and then return to collect the bags filled with donated food. The bags are collected on Saturday March 9th taken to the Santa Barbara Foodbank.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: lpscbsa
- Starts: March 9, 2013 8:00am - 12:00pm
- Location: Foodbank of Santa Barbara County
- Website: http://www.lpcbsa.org