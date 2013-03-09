Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 6:54 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Scouting for Food Drive

March 9, 2013 from 8:00am - 12:00pm

Scouting for Food is Scouting’s community stewardship project aimed at addressing the problem of hunger in the community. Scouting for Food is a food collection effort carried out by local Boy Scouts & Cub Scouts from the South Coast community. Scouts distribute food drive donation bags throughout a designated area and then return to collect the bags filled with donated food. The bags are collected on Saturday March 9th taken to the Santa Barbara Foodbank.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: lpscbsa
  • Starts: March 9, 2013 8:00am - 12:00pm
  • Location: Foodbank of Santa Barbara County
  • Website: http://www.lpcbsa.org
 
 
 