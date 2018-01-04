Calendar » Screening – “6 Generations”

January 4, 2018 from 5:30pm - 6:30pm

Back by popular demand! Enjoy a free screening of 6 Generations, a documentary film by Chumash Elder Ernestine de Soto and Dr. John Johnson, in conjunction with the Museum’s exhibition, Sacred Art in the Age of Contact.

In 6 Generations, Ernestine de Soto embodies six generations of history, as she gives voice to the experiences of her female ancestors, dating back to the moment of first contact, through Missionization, Revolt, and beyond. The film also recounts the story of her mother, Mary Yee, the last native speaker of the Chumashan Barbareño language, and her work to preserve the language with linguist John P. Harrington, which Ernestine has continued with Dr. John Johnson at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. The story bears profound implications for how we view the objects in the exhibition and demonstrates the continued perseverance of the Chumash peoples.

Screening begins at 5:30 pm.

The Museum will also be open for 1st Thursday from 5-8pm.