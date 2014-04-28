Calendar » SCREENING: Aftermath

April 28, 2014 from 7:30pm - 9:30pm

Monday, April 28 / 7:30 PM

Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall

The Santa Barbara premiere screening of Aftermath, winner of the Yad Vashem Chairman’s Award at last year’s Jerusalem Film Festival. The riveting story of two Polish brothers who come to terms with their village’s long hidden role in the Holocaust, Aftermath offers “a highly unsettling look at lingering prejudice and collective guilt” (New York Daily News). “A bombshell disguised as a thriller” (Los Angeles Times Film Critic Kenneth Turan), the film brilliantly “succeeds in bringing the past into the present” (J. Hoberman, The New York Times). This free, public event will serve to commemorate Yom HaShoah and to inaugurate Holocaust Remembrance Week at UCSB.

Sponsored by the Herman P. and Sophia Taubman Foundation Endowed Symposia in Jewish Studies at UC Santa Barbara, the IHC, UCSB Arts & Lectures, the Dept. of Religious Studies, Congregation B’nai B’rith, the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Hillel, and the Carsey-Wolf Center.

