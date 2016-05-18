Calendar » SCREENING: American Umpire

May 18, 2016 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Elizabeth Cobbs grants us a sneak preview of her forthcoming PBS documentary film, “American Umpire,” based on her acclaimed history book of the same name. The film recounts America’s post-World War II role as the world’s policemen and explores whether the United States can, and should, continue to play that role in the future. After screening the film, which runs for 56 minutes, Professor Cobbs will discuss the making of the documentary and engage the audience members in dialogue.

Elizabeth Cobbs is Professor and Melbern G. Glasscock Chair in American History at Texas A & M University. Her first book, The Rich Neighbor Policy: Kaiser and Rockefeller in Brazil (Yale, 1992), won the Allan Nevins Prize from the Organization of American Historians and the Stuart Bernath Prize from the Society for Historians of American Foreign Relations. Professor Cobbs has also authored All You Need is Love: The Peace Corps and the Spirit of the 1960s (Harvard, 2000), along with works of historical fiction. Her most recent historical monograph, American Umpire (Harvard, 2013), is the inspiration for the featured documentary film.