Calendar » SCREENING AND DISCUSSION: Lady Bug, Lady Bug

October 16, 2013 from 7:00PM - 9:00PM

In this classic 1963 film, a school’s civil defense warning system is activated, signaling the onset of nuclear war. The principal closes the school and instructs the teachers to escort the students to their homes. Amid mounting dread—made all the more haunting by the film’s quiet, rural setting—the children try to come to grips with the looming catastrophe, and to make sense of a world that could unleash it.



After the screening, Kenneth Hough, a PhD student in history at UCSB, will lead a discussion about the film. Delicious refreshments will be served.





