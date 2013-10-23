Calendar » SCREENING AND TALK: The Story of Por Por

October 23, 2013 from 8:00PM - 10:00PM

Drawing on their work with Accra’s La Drivers Union, Nunu & Feld’s film chronicles Ghana’s intertwined histories of colonial-era lorry driving and the invention of Por Por, a music for squeeze-bulb truck horns played uniquely for union driver funerals. A documentary radio version of the film and book, commissioned by RadioAtelje, will be broadcast on YLE Finland in Fall 2013. Nii Yemo Nunu is a photographer, archivist, and oral historian in La, Accra, Ghana. Steven Feld is a musician, filmmaker, and Distinguished Professor of Anthropology and Music at University of New Mexico. Nunu & Feld’s previous work together includes the film A Por Por Funeral for Ashirifie, recipient of the Prix Bartók at the Paris International Festival Jean Rouch in 2010. They also produced the CD Por Por: Honk Horn Music of Ghana, for Smithsonian Folkways Recordings in 2007 as a US 50th Independence Anniversary gift to Ghana.