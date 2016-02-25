Calendar » SCREENING AND TALK: Your Brain, My Mind: Memory, Language and Perception in Artists’ Video

February 25, 2016 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

SCREENING AND TALK: Your Brain, My Mind: Memory, Language and Perception in Artists’ Video

Laurel Beckman (Art, UCSB)

Maya Gurantz (Visiting Lecturer, Art, UCSB)

Thursday, February 25, 2016 / 4:00 PM

McCune Conference Room, 6020 HSSB

Inherent in video art is the uncanny ability to manifest and express the unseen and partially known. Nowhere is this more apparent than in video works that explore functions we attribute to the brain, particularly memory, language and perception. Manipulation of key aspects of the moving image– point of view (physical, mental, and emotional subjectivity), time, visual and sonic fields, combined with the dynamics and mobility of viewership, add up to nothing less than the exposition of what it means to be sentient.

Promiscuously embracing convention and experimentation, narrative and abstraction, spectacle and intimacy, it’s no wonder that video is ubiquitous; and in the hands of artists, still a frontier. Featuring an evocative selection of artists’ video works, including a look at historical precedence, we address the theme with criticality, humor, and poignancy.

Sponsored by the IHC series The Humanities and the Brain.