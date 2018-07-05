Calendar » Screening: Cascaron

July 5, 2018 from 7:30pm - 8:00pm

In conjunction with our exhibit, Project Fiesta, join the Museum for free screening of CASCARÓN. Meet three Mexican-American families who carry on the folk-art tradition of making cascarones (confetti eggs) for Fiesta. Cascarones are known to have been in Santa Barbara since at least the 1830s, and today prevail symbolically as a hand-crafted, unbroken cultural linkage connecting Santa Barbara to its colonial past.

The short documentary was directed by Chris Price & Casey McGarry.