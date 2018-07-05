Screening: Cascaron
In conjunction with our exhibit, Project Fiesta, join the Museum for free screening of CASCARÓN. Meet three Mexican-American families who carry on the folk-art tradition of making cascarones (confetti eggs) for Fiesta. Cascarones are known to have been in Santa Barbara since at least the 1830s, and today prevail symbolically as a hand-crafted, unbroken cultural linkage connecting Santa Barbara to its colonial past.
The short documentary was directed by Chris Price & Casey McGarry.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBHM
- Starts: July 5, 2018 7:30pm - 8:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: 136 E. De la Guerra St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: https://www.sbhistorical.org/event/screening-cascaron/