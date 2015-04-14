Calendar » SCREENING: Occupy the Farm (2014)

April 14, 2015 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Q&A with director Todd Darling

Tuesday, April 14 / 7:00 PM

UCSB Pollock Theater

Occupy the Farm captures an intense conflict in which community members employ an ingenious strategy to confront a powerful institution (UC Berkeley) in the effort to preserve public land for urban farming. From preparing the soil to police raids, from lawsuits to overflowing harvests, this film reveals a determined community responding with direct action to address major social need: healthy food and access to public land.

Sponsored by the Crossroads Fellowship initiative on “Climate Justice Futures,” the

Carsey Wolf Center, the Department of Film and Media Studies, and the IHC’s Harry Girvetz Memorial Endowment.

For more information, including reservations for a free ticket, please visit: http://www.carseywolf.ucsb.edu/pollock