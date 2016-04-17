Friday, June 29 , 2018, 3:35 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Screening of Being Mortal

April 17, 2016 from 9:30 am - 12pm

Presenting Frontline's compelling interview with renowned physician Atul Gawande on end of life issues, followed by discussion and a chance to complete your own 5 Wishes directive. At Congregation B'nai B'rith 10000 San Antonio Creek Road.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: The Alliance for Living and Dying Well, Congregation B'nai B'rith
  • Starts: April 17, 2016 9:30 am - 12pm
  • Price: free
  • Location: 1000 San Antonio Creek Road
