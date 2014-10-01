Calendar » Screening of Tom Kenyon’s “Song of the New Earth”

October 1, 2014 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Song of the New Earth, Tom Kenyon and the Power of Sound

Lompoc’s Gaia Heart Circle will host noted sound healer Tom Kenyon’s new film “Song of the New Earth,” October 1, 2014, from 7:00 to 9:00 pm in Lompoc’s newly refurbished Stone Pine Hall. Hope Dance presents Woody Creek Film’s documentary of “one man’s quest to integrate modern science and ancient mysticism through the transformative power of music and sound. The film features the life journey of sound healer, psychotherapist and modern day mystic Tom Kenyon from a young aspiring Nashville musician to an internationally revered sound alchemist.” The creators include Director Ward Serrill (The Heart of the Game), Editor Eric Frith (Eden), and Producers Betsy Chasse (What the Bleep Do We Know!?) and Sophie Jane Mortimer. The film will be followed by the Gaia Heart Circle guiding a group toning. Stone Pine Hall is at 200 South H Street next to the Lompoc Museum. A $10.00 donation is requested. For more information contact [email protected] or (805)742-0042.