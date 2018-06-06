Calendar » SCREENING: Persistence (Daniel Eiesenberg, 1997)

October 20, 2012 from 5:00pm

Introduction by Daniel Eisenberg Filmmaker Daniel Eisenberg will introduce and screen his impressionistic film, which is a meditation on the fraught postwar period in Germany, examining larger questions about the continuous and discontinuous threads of history and the role of film in shaping our views of events. Persistence was shot in 1991-92 in Berlin, and edited with films by U.S. Signal Corps cameramen in 1945-46, obtained from Department of Defense archives.