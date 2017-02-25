Calendar » SCREENING: Seven Samurai (Dir. Akira Kurosawa, 3 hours and 27 minutes)

February 25, 2017 from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

SCREENING: Seven Samurai (Dir. Akira Kurosawa, 3 hours and 27 minutes)

Saturday, February 25, 2017 / 2:00 PM

Pollock Theater

This event is free but space is limited; please reserve a ticket here.

In the UCSB Reads 2017 book, Into the Beautiful North, 19-year old Nayeli is inspired after watching “The Magnificent Seven” (1960) to head north to recruit seven men to protect her Mexican village from bandidos. “The Magnificent Seven” is an American Western remake of “Seven Samurai.”

Sponsored by the UCSB Library & the Carsey-Wolf Center.