SCREENING: Still Alice (2014, 101 min.)

Wednesday, January 27, 2016 / 7:00 PM

UCSB Pollock Theater

Admission $10 general / $5 students

For tickets, visit http://www.carseywolf.ucsb.edu/pollock.

Still Alice is the story of Dr. Alice Howland (Julianne Moore), a renowned linguistics professor at Columbia University. When words begin to escape her and she starts becoming lost on her daily jogs, Alice must come face-to-face with a devastating diagnosis: early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. As the once-vibrant woman struggles to hang on to her sense of self for as long as possible, Alice’s three grown children must watch helplessly as their mother disappears more and more with each passing day.

Sponsored by the IHC series The Humanities and the Brain, the Carsey-Wolf Center and the IHC’s UC-Santa Barbara Health, Medicine and Care Working Group (UC-SBHMCWG).