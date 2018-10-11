SCREENING: The Romance & Reaping of Riven Rock
Join us for the film and a conversation with director Tina Love and producer Frank McGinity.
Riven Rock is one of Montecito’s most fabled estates and behind its gates was played out a family story of high drama. Stanley McCormick, heir to a large fortune, married Katharine Dexter, only the second woman to graduate from M.I.T., in 1904. Their love match was shattered by Stanley’s progressive mental illness, ultimately diagnosed as a form of schizophrenia. What followed was a prolonged battle among Katharine, the McCormick family, and members of the medical profession over what was best for Stanley, a struggle that ended up being decided in the courtroom.
Written by Tina Love & David Bradstreet
Directed by Tina Love
Produced by Frank McGinity & Tina Love Digital Productions
Narrated by Ed Asner
Screening sponsored by John Woodward.
