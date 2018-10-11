Calendar » SCREENING: The Romance & Reaping of Riven Rock

October 11, 2018 from 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Join us for the film and a conversation with director Tina Love and producer Frank McGinity.

Reservation required. Members $15, Guests $20. Reception to follow.

Riven Rock is one of Montecito’s most fabled estates and behind its gates was played out a family story of high drama. Stanley McCormick, heir to a large fortune, married Katharine Dexter, only the second woman to graduate from M.I.T., in 1904. Their love match was shattered by Stanley’s progressive mental illness, ultimately diagnosed as a form of schizophrenia. What followed was a prolonged battle among Katharine, the McCormick family, and members of the medical profession over what was best for Stanley, a struggle that ended up being decided in the courtroom.

Written by Tina Love & David Bradstreet

Directed by Tina Love

Produced by Frank McGinity & Tina Love Digital Productions

Narrated by Ed Asner

Screening sponsored by John Woodward.