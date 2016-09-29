Calendar » Screening: UNDER THE SHADOW with Nate Bolotin and Lucan Toh

September 29, 2016 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

Set in nineteen-eighties Tehran during the almost decade-long span of the Iran-Iraq War, horror thriller UNDER THE SHADOW follows a mother and daughter as they struggle to cope with the terrors of the post-revolutionary period, only to find that a mysterious evil haunts their home.

A special post-screening discussion with UCSB Alumnus Nate Bolotin (Partner at XYZ Films) and Lucan Toh (Producer) will be moderated by Anna Brusutti, who teaches in the Department of Film and Media Studies. The Q&A will focus on the financing, sales, marketing, and distribution of the film globally.

This event is free, but a reservation is recommended in order to guarantee a seat; for tickets and information, please see: http://www.carseywolf.ucsb.edu/pollock/events/under-shadow