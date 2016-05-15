Calendar » Script to Screen- Star Wars: The Force Awakens

May 15, 2016 from 2:00 PM - 5:00pm

The Force is calling to you. Just let it in... at the Pollock Theater.

Thirty-two years after the release of Return of the Jedi, Star Wars: The Force Awakens brings together the saga’s original characters with with a new generation of heroes and villains.

This Script to Screen presentation of the film will be followed by a Q&A with Oscar®-Nominated editor Maryann Brandon.

The UCSB Script to Screen series examines the screenplay and its transition to the big screen from the perspective of the writers, directors, producers, actors, and editors. This series is hosted by the Pollock Theater Director, Matt Ryan, and sponsored by The Carsey-Wolf Center, the Department of Film and Media Studies, and UCSB Alum writer/director Scott Frank.