Calendar » SCRIPT TO SCREEN - ARRIVAL

January 10, 2017 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

From the award winning short story by Ted Chiang, one of today’s most celebrated science fiction writers, comes Arrival, a story about mankind on the verge of a global war. When mysterious spacecrafts touch down across the world, the military recruit an elite team to investigate, led by expert linguist Louise Banks, played by Amy Adams. Louise must learn the aliens’ language to communicate with them, and the team must determine whether the aliens have come in peace or are a threat to humanity.

UCSB Script to Screen will host Screenwriter/Executive Producer Eric Heisserer for a post screening Q&A.

The Carsey-Wolf Center and Paramount are proud to present a post-Q&A reception in the Michael Douglas Lobby.