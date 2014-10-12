Script to Screen: 500 Days of Summer
October 12, 2014 from 02:00pm - 05:00pm
Script to Screen celebrates our 4th season premiere with 500 Days of Summer. Please join us for a post screening Q&A with the screenwriter Scott Neustadter (The Fault In Our Stars, The Spectacular Now and the upcoming Paper Towns).
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: October 12, 2014 02:00pm - 05:00pm
- Price: 5-10
- Location: Pollock Theater, UCSB
- Website: http://www.carseywolf.ucsb.edu/pollock/events/script-screen-500-days-summer