Monday, June 25 , 2018, 11:40 am | Overcast 66º

 
 
 
 

Script to Screen: 500 Days of Summer

October 12, 2014 from 02:00pm - 05:00pm

Script to Screen celebrates our 4th season premiere with 500 Days of Summer.  Please join us for a post screening Q&A with the screenwriter Scott Neustadter (The Fault In Our Stars, The Spectacular Now and the upcoming Paper Towns).

 

Event Details

 
 
 