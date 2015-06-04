Calendar » SCRIPT TO SCREEN: A WALK AMONG THE TOMBSTONES

June 4, 2015 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

Matt Scudder (Liam Neeson), formerly part of the NYPD, now works as an unlicensed private detective. His latest client is a drug trafficker (Dan Stevens) whose wife was kidnapped and brutally murdered, and as Scudder delves deeper, he finds that the crime's sequence is the modus operandi of the perpetrators. Before they can strike again and destroy other lives, Scudder races through the back streets of New York to catch the killers, blurring the lines between lawful and criminal, as he goes.

The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Academy Award® nominated, Department of Film & Media Studies Alumnus, Writer/Director Scott Frank and a post-screening reception in the Michael Douglas Lobby.

Tickets are free, but a reservation at this link is required to guarantee a seat: http://www.carseywolf.ucsb.edu/pollock/events/script-screen-walk-among-tombstones

The UCSB Script to Screen series examines the screenplay and its transition to the big screen from the perspective of the writers, directors, producers, and actors.

Script to Screen is sponsored by The Carsey-Wolf Center, the Department of Film and Media Studies, and UCSB Alum Writer/Director Scott Frank.