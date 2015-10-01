Calendar » Script to Screen: American Beauty with Screenwriter Alan Ball

October 1, 2015 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

The UCSB SCRIPT TO SCREEN series is proud to announce its 5th season premiere event: "American Beauty”.

This "Script to Screen" presentation of the film will be followed by a Q & A with screenwriter Alan Ball, veteran writer/producer, whose credits include "Six Feet Under" and "True Blood".

The UCSB Script to Screen series examines the screenplay and its transition to the big screen from the perspective of the writers, directors, producers, and actors. This series is hosted by the Pollock Theater Director, Matt Ryan, and sponsored by The Carsey-Wolf Center, the Department of Film and Media Studies, and UCSB Alum writer/director Scott Frank.