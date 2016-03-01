Calendar » SCRIPT TO SCREEN: DON HERTZFELDT & WORLD OF TOMORROW

March 1, 2016 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

World of Tomorrow is the story of a little girl taken on a mind-bending tour of her distant future. The film received the Grand Jury Prize for Short Film at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival and is an Oscar® nominee for Best Animated Short Film.

Don Hertzfeldt is a two time Oscar-nominated® American independent filmmaker whose animated films include It's Such a Beautiful Day, The Meaning of Life, Billy's Balloon, and Rejected. His work has screened worldwide receiving over 250 awards, and he recently made a special guest appearance onThe Simpsons. Seven of his films have been screened in competition at the Sundance Film Festival, where he is the only filmmaker to have won the overall Grand Jury Prize for Short Film twice.

The UCSB Script to Screen film presentation will be followed by a Q&A with filmmaker and UCSB Film and Media Studies alumnus Don Hertzfeldt.

There will be a post-discussion reception in the Michael Douglas lobby.