Calendar » Script to Screen: Jaws

April 14, 2016 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

"If you forgot what terror was like...its back on the big screen"

One of the most iconic monster movies in film history, Steven Spielberg's "Jaws "gripped audiences while making them fear going swimming again.

Released in the summer of 1975, "Jaws" was seen by over 67 million Americans essentially creating the “summer blockbuster.” Starring Roy Schnieder, Richard Dreyfuss, Robert Shaw, and a 25ft mechanical shark. This Script to Screen presentation of the film will be followed by a Q&A with screenwriter Carl Gottlieb, writer/actor who also co-wrote the hit Steve Martin comedy, "The Jerk".

There will be a post Q&A "Jaws" themed reception in the Michael Douglas Lobby.