Calendar » SCRIPT TO SCREEN: JAWS

April 14, 2016 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

One of the most iconic monster movies in film history, Steven Spielberg's Jaws gripped audiences while making them fear going swimming again.

Released in the summer of 1975, Jaws was seen by over 67 million Americans, essentially creating the “summer blockbuster.” Starring Roy Schnieder, Richard Dreyfuss, Robert Shaw, and a 25ft mechanical shark. This Script to Screen presentation of the film will be followed by a Q&A with screenwriter Carl Gottlieb, writer/actor who also co-wrote the hit Steve Martin comedy, The Jerk.

There will be a post Q&A Jaws themed reception in the Michael Douglas Lobby.

The UCSB Script to Screen series examines the screenplay and its transition to the big screen from the perspective of the writers, directors, producers, and actors. This series is hosted by the Pollock Theater Director, Matt Ryan, and sponsored by The Carsey-Wolf Center, the Department of Film and Media Studies, and UCSB Alum writer/director Scott Frank.