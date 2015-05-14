Calendar » Script to Screen: Lost

May 14, 2015 from 07:00PM - 10:00PM

"We Have To Go Back"...to The Island.

Please join us for a 10th anniversary screening of this beloved series, and completely immerse yourself in a Lost experience. We will screen Season 1, Episode 4 "The Walkabout," which reveals the mystery of John Locke. We will also screen Season 1, Episode 23 "Exodus: Part 1,"--the very dramatic season finale that aired ten years ago.

The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Executive Producer/Director Jack Bender. He will unlock the production secrets of translating Lost from script to screen. And, he might just unlock the secrets of "The Island."

Join us in the Michael Douglas lobby for a “Dharma Initiative" themed reception, which will include fish biscuits, Mr. Cluck’s Chicken, polar bears, exotic island fruit, and a smoke monster.

Come early for behind-the-scenes featurettes before the screening.