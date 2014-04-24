Calendar » Script to Screen Presents: 30th Anniversary of Footloose

April 24, 2014 from 7.00pm - 10:00pm

A city teenager, Kevin Bacon, moves to a small town where rock music and dancing have been banned, and his rebellious spirit shakes up the populace.

Please join us in celebrating this classic film with a post-screening Q&A with screenwriter Dean Pitchford. He received an Oscar nomination for "Footloose" for Best Original Song and is an Oscar winner for Best Original Song, "Fame." Dress up in your most righteous 80's clothing for a chance to win a prize!