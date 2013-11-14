Friday, April 20 , 2018, 10:26 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Script to Screen Presents: 30th Anniversary of Risky Business

November 14, 2013 from 7:00PM - 10:00PM

Please join us in screening Risky Business for the first time in Santa Barbara in nearly 30 years. We are honored to have the Writer/Director Paul Brickman join us for a post screening Q&A.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Department of Film & Media Studies, Carsey-Wolf Center
  • Starts: November 14, 2013 7:00PM - 10:00PM
  • Price: $5-$10
  • Location: Pollock Theater, UCSB
  • Website: http://www.carseywolf.ucsb.edu/pollock/script-screen
  • Sponsors: Department of Film & Media Studies, Carsey-Wolf Center
 
 
 