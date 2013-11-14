Script to Screen Presents: 30th Anniversary of Risky Business
November 14, 2013 from 7:00PM - 10:00PM
Please join us in screening Risky Business for the first time in Santa Barbara in nearly 30 years. We are honored to have the Writer/Director Paul Brickman join us for a post screening Q&A.
Event Details
- Price: $5-$10
- Location: Pollock Theater, UCSB
- Website: http://www.carseywolf.ucsb.edu/pollock/script-screen
- Sponsors: Department of Film & Media Studies, Carsey-Wolf Center