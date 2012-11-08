Calendar » Script to Screen Presents: DEAD POETS SOCIETY

November 8, 2012 from 7:00pm - 9:30pm

Come see a special screening of the 1989 Academy Award winning Best Screenplay, Dead Poets Society, followed by a Q&A with the screenwriter, Tom Schulman. The film tells the story of an English teacher (played by Robin Williams) who inspires his students through poetry to follow their own path. This event just might inspire all of the members in the audience to seize their own day or as the movie says, “Carpe Diem!” Come dressed as your favorite dead poet for a chance to win a special prize!