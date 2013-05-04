Calendar » Script to Screen Presents: Field of Dreams

May 4, 2013 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

Ray (Kevin Costner) plays an Iowa corn farmer who hears voices and interprets them as a command to build a baseball diamond in his field. Once he does, the 1919 Chicago Black Sox team comes back to life. Field of Dreams has become a modern classic. It was nominated for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Score. We are honored to have the Writer/Director Phil Alden Robinson join us for a post screening Q&A to dissect this classic film.