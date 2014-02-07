Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 11:04 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Script to Screen Presents: Nebraska and Q&A with Oscar nominated Screenwriter

February 7, 2014 from 2:00pm - 5:00pm

An aging, booze-addled father makes the trip from Montana to Nebraska with his estranged son in order to claim a million-dollar Mega Sweepstakes Marketing prize

Please join us in screening the 6-time Oscar-nominated Nebraska--including Best Picture, and Best Original Screenplay--for the first time at the Pollock Theater. We are honored to have the Oscar-nominated Screenwriter Bob Nelson join us for a post screening Q&A. The event will also be live streamed on our website for LA based members who cannot attend.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Carsey Wolf Center
  • Starts: February 7, 2014 2:00pm - 5:00pm
  • Price: $0
  • Location: Pollock Theater
  • Website: http://www.carseywolf.ucsb.edu/pollock
  • Sponsors: Carsey Wolf Center
 
 
 