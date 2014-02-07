Calendar » Script to Screen Presents: Nebraska and Q&A with Oscar nominated Screenwriter

February 7, 2014 from 2:00pm - 5:00pm

An aging, booze-addled father makes the trip from Montana to Nebraska with his estranged son in order to claim a million-dollar Mega Sweepstakes Marketing prize

Please join us in screening the 6-time Oscar-nominated Nebraska--including Best Picture, and Best Original Screenplay--for the first time at the Pollock Theater. We are honored to have the Oscar-nominated Screenwriter Bob Nelson join us for a post screening Q&A. The event will also be live streamed on our website for LA based members who cannot attend.