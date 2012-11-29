Calendar » Script to Screen Presents: Ten Things I Hate About You

November 29, 2012 from 7:00pm - 9:30pm

"I hate it when you make me laugh, even worse when you make me cry." Come see a special screening of the classic film Ten Things I Hate About You, followed by a Q&A with the Screenwriting duo, Kirsten Smith and Karen McCullah Lutz. They are back for more after bringing down the house during our Legally Blonde event. We encourage you all to come in your best Shakespearean outfits (no swords, medieval maces or other weapons) for our Taming of the Shrew fashion show contest.