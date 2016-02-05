Calendar » SCRIPT TO SCREEN: SPOTLIGHT

February 5, 2016 from 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM



Friday, February 5, 2016 - 1:00pm - 4:00pm

Pollock Theater, UCSB

The event is free, but a reservation is recommended in order to guarantee a seat.

Tickets will be released on Tuesday, February 2nd at 2pm.

When the Boston Globe's tenacious "Spotlight" team of reporters delves into allegations of abuse in the Catholic Church, their year-long investigation uncovers a decades-long cover-up at the highest levels of Boston's religious, legal, and government establishment, touching off a wave of revelations around the world.

Spotlight received 6 Academy Award® nominations including Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay (Josh Singer and Tom McCarthy), Best Director (Tom McCarthy), Best Supporting Actress (Rachel McAdams), Best Supporting Actor (Mark Ruffalo), and Best Editing (Tom McArdle).

This UCSB Script to Screen presentation of the film will be followed by a Q&A with Academy Award® nominee, screenwriter Josh Singer.

There will be a post-discussion reception in the Michael Douglas lobby.

The UCSB Script to Screen series examines the screenplay and its transition to the big screen from the perspective of the writers, directors, producers, and actors. This series is hosted by the Pollock Theater Director, Matt Ryan, and sponsored by The Carsey-Wolf Center and the Department of Film and Media Studies.