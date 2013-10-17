Calendar » Script to Screen: The Devil Wears Prada

October 17, 2013 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

The Pollock Theater is a state-of-the-art facility, dedicated to year-round programming of a diverse array of films and filmmakers for the students of UC Santa Barbara and it's local community. As part of the series Script to Screen, which examines the process of developing a screenplay and bringing it to the big screen, we are proud to announce the film "The Devil Wears Prada."

A naive young woman (Anne Hathaway) comes to New York and scores a job as the assistant to one of the city's biggest magazine editors, the ruthless and cynical Miranda Priestly (Oscar-nominated Meryl Streep).

We are excited to have the voice behind "The Devil," screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna join us for a post-screening Q&A.