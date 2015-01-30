Calendar » Script to Screen: The Grand Budapest Hotel

January 30, 2015 from 2:00pm - 5:00pm

SCRIPT TO SCREEN is proud to present Wes Anderson's film, The Grand Budapest Hotel, which won the 2015 Golden Globe for "Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy" and has been nominated for 9 Academy Awards.

Please join us for a post-screening Q&A with the Oscar Nominated Producer Jeremy Dawson, Oscar Nominated Production Designer, Adam Stockhausen, and Star Tony Revolori.

Following the Q&A, there will be a “The Grand Budapest" themed reception in the Michael Douglas Lobby.

Tickets are free, but reservations are required to guarantee a seat.

First Batch of tickets are sold out. There will be a limited number of online tickets available to students/community members on Thursday, January 29th at 2PM.

Guild & Academy Members RSVP to [email protected]