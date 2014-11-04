Calendar » SCRIPT TO SCREEN: THE THEORY OF EVERYTHING

November 4, 2014 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

SCRIPT TO SCREEN is proud to present one of this year's potential Oscar favorites, The Theory of Everything. The film stars Eddie Redmayne (Les Miserables) and tells the story of the relationship between the famous physicist Stephen Hawking and his wife.

We will be joined for a post-screening Q&A with producer Lisa Bruce and screenwriter/producer Anthony McCarten.