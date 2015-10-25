Calendar » SCRIPT TO SCREEN: TRUMBO

October 25, 2015 from 12:30pm - 3:30pm

Trumbo, starring Bryan Cranston, recounts the complex, sometimes absurd machinations of an industry in the grips of paranoia and political purges, and the struggle by Dalton Trumbo and others against the Hollywood blacklist of the 1940s and 1950s.

UCSB Script to Screen will host director Jay Roach and screenwriter John McNamara for a post-screening Q&A. This series is hosted by the Pollock Theater Director, Matt Ryan, and sponsored by The Carsey-Wolf Center, the Department of Film and Media Studies, and UCSB Alum writer/director Scott Frank.

The event is free, but a reservation is recommended in order to guarantee a seat. Tickets will be released on Thursday, October 15th at 10:00AM.

SPECIAL PATRON NOTE: There will be no entry into the Pollock Theater after the 12:30PM start time.