Calendar » Script to Screen: Whiplash

January 31, 2015 from 1:00pm - 4:00pm

SCRIPT TO SCREEN is proud to present Whiplash, nominated for five Academy Awards.

Please join us for a post-screening Q&A with writer/director Damien Chazelle (Oscar Nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay)

Tickets are free, but reservations are required to guarantee a seat.

Limited Tickets will be released to students/community members on Thursday, January 29th at 11AM.

Academy or Guild Members RSVP to [email protected]