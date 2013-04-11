Calendar » Script to Script Presents: 20th Anniversary of “Sleepless in Seattle”

April 11, 2013 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

The son of a recently widowed man (Tom Hanks) calls a radio talk show in an attempt to find his father a new wife. When Annie (Meg Ryan) tunes in from across the country, she falls in love despite the fact she is engaged. This is the 20th anniversary of Sleepless in Seattle. The film was directed by the late Nora Ephron(When Harry Met Sally). We are honored to have the Screenwriter, Jeff Arch, join us for a Q&A to dissect this timeless classic.