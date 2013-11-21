Calendar » Sculpting & the Lost Wax Casting

November 21, 2013 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Sculpting & the Lost Wax Casting of the Santa Barbara Dolphin Fountain and the Puerto Vallarta Sister Cities Foundation Lecture

by Bud Bottoms

Where: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara, California

When: Thursday, November 21, 2013 at 7 pm

Members only Reception at 6:15 pm

Cost: Free (members), $10 (non-members).

Register at www.sbmm.org or call (805) 962-8404 x115

(please register for tickets early to guarantee admittance)

James “Bud” Bottoms is a native Californian who lives in Santa Barbara, where he has spent his life swimming and diving. His art education began at Jefferson Machamer School of Art in Santa Monica from 1947-48 and continued at the University of California-Santa Barbara from 1948-52. He worked for many years as an art director for GE’s think tank TEMPO, but after a powerful dream he had in 1978 of a woman with a dolphin, he was inspired to sculpt and to commit his life to marine mammal awareness and protection.

Bottoms became a committed environmental activist in 1969, when Santa Barbara experienced an oil blowout which polluted the ocean and devastated the local beaches, killing sea birds and marine life.

In addition to other local environmental protection projects, Bottoms has won numerous awards in recognition of his art and his contributions to protecting the oceans. Paul Watson of Sea Shepard, Ric O’Barry of Earth Island Institute, the Greenpeace crew of The Rainbow Warrior, Jacques and his son Jon-Michel Cousteau, Mikhail Gorbachev of Green Cross International, and Ted Danson of American Oceans Campaign are recipients of Bottoms’ bronze dolphin sculptures.

Bottoms is internationally known for his fountains and monuments in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; Toba City, Japan; and Dingle, Ireland.