SCULPTURE BY THE SEA

April 27, 2013 from 10AM - 5PM

In coordination with the 11th California Sculptors symposium Sculpture show Featuring stone, metal, clay, and wood. An inspirational showcase of sculpture by artists participating in the California Sculptors Symposium BBQ Lunch Served 11AM - 2PM $10 per person John Fisher's Project: At last year’s symposiums, John Fisher started carving, "VENUS de CAMBRIA. The sculpture will be finished during next year’s symposium and sold at a public auction on the day of the show.