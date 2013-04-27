SCULPTURE BY THE SEA
April 27, 2013 from 10AM - 5PM
In coordination with the 11th California Sculptors symposium Sculpture show Featuring stone, metal, clay, and wood. An inspirational showcase of sculpture by artists participating in the California Sculptors Symposium BBQ Lunch Served 11AM - 2PM $10 per person John Fisher's Project: At last year’s symposiums, John Fisher started carving, "VENUS de CAMBRIA. The sculpture will be finished during next year’s symposium and sold at a public auction on the day of the show.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: http://www.campoceanpines.org
- Price: free
- Location: Camp Ocean Pines 1473 Randall Dr., Cambria, CA 93428
- Website: http://www.californiasculptorssymposium.org
