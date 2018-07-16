SCWriP Young Writers Camp: Creative Writing at Girls Inc of Carpinteria
Young Writers Camp is a fun two-week camp where students engage deeply in the writing process through a wide range of genres, walking field trips, art, guest speakers, and writing workshops. Campers are grouped by age, with each group of 20-30 led by two highly qualified, credentialed teachers. Our goal is for each child to walk away thinking “I am a writer,” and to understand how to participate in a community of writers.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: South Coast Writing Project at UCSB
- Starts: July 16, 2018 9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
- Price: $325 (March 10- May 15); $350 (May 16-30) $375 (June 1 and after)
- Location: Girls Inc of Carpinteria
- Website: http://scwripyoungwriters.wordpress.com
- Sponsors: South Coast Writing Project at UCSB