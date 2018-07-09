Calendar » SCWriP Young Writers Camp: Creative Writing at UCSB

July 9, 2018 from 9:00 - 12:30

Young Writers Camp is a fun two-week camp where students engage deeply in the writing process through a wide range of genres, walking field trips, art, guest speakers, and writing workshops. Campers are grouped by age, with each group of 20-30 led by two highly qualified, credentialed teachers. Our goal is for each child to walk away thinking “I am a writer,” and to understand how to participate in a community of writers.