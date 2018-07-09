SCWriP Young Writers Camp: Creative Writing in Digital Spaces at UCSB
Young Writers Camp is a fun, two-week camp where students engage deeply in the writing process through a wide range of genres, walking field trips, art, guest speakers, and writing workshops. Campers are grouped by age, with each group of 20-30 led by two highly qualified, credentialed teachers. Our goal is for each child to walk away thinking “I am a writer,” and to understand how to participate in a community of writers.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nwald
- Starts: July 9, 2018 9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
- Price: $325 (March 10- April 30); $350 (May 1-30) $375 (June 1 and after)
- Location: UCSB
- Website: scwripyoungwriters.wordpress.com