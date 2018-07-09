Monday, July 9 , 2018, 7:37 pm | Mostly Cloudy 71º

 
 
 
 

SCWriP Young Writers Camp: Creative Writing in Digital Spaces at UCSB

July 9, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Young Writers Camp is a fun two-week camp where students engage deeply in the writing process through a wide range of genres, walking field trips, art, guest speakers, and writing workshops. Campers are grouped by age, with each group of 20-30 led by two highly qualified, credentialed teachers. Our goal is for each child to walk away thinking “I am a writer,” and to understand how to participate in a community of writers. 

 

  • Organizer/Sponsor: South Coast Writing Project at UCSB
  • Starts: July 9, 2018 9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
  • Price: $325 (March 10- April 30); $350 (May 1-30) $375 (June 1 and after)
  • Location: UCSB
  • Website: http://scwripyoungwriters.wordpress.com
  • Sponsors: South Coast Writing Project at UCSB
 
 
 