Sean Watkins + Willie Watson

February 3, 2017 from 7 pm - 10 pm

Friday February 3, 2017

Standing Sun LIVE 

presents 

Doors open 7pm/Show starts 7:30* 

$25 Standing Room/$30 Reserved Seating

All ages show! 

Food by Tipsters Catering Food Truck

*Times may vary. 
Tickets are WILL CALL and will not be mailed. 
Please use NOWINE code for less the $6.50 shipping charge.
Local PICKUP code is not valid

 

Event Details

 
 
 