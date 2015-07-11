Calendar » Search Hispanic Ancestry - Free Lecture by Debbie Gurtler

July 11, 2015 from 9:00am

Debbie Gurtler, will present two free lectures on resources and research techniques for finding your Hispanic ancestors from Spain, Mexico, or other Latin American countries on Saturday, July 11th at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2107 Santa Barbara Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105, 9:00am* to 12:00pm.

Debbie graduated with honors from Brigham Young University with a BA Degree in Family History. She worked for several research firms in Salt Lake before beginning her present employment at the Family History Library where she is currently the supervisor of the International Floor. She is fluent in Spanish and presents classes in both English and Spanish. Her areas of research specialty include Spain, Latin America, Brazil, Portugal and the United States. She is also familiar with the research basics for Quebec, France, and Italy. In addition to Spanish, her language expertise includes the ability to read documents in Portuguese, Italian, French, and Latin. She is an Accredited Genealogist® for the United States, Mid-south region and Spain. She is a commissioner on the board of ICAPGen where she serves as webmaster. She is the mother of three and the grandmother of three.

She also worked with a team of genealogists on the ancestry of Tim McGraw for the NBC program “Who Do You Think You Are” and has taught various Hispanic research beginner and methodology classes at conferences and in the Family History Library in both Spanish and English.

* Registration: 8:15am to 9:00am, register at WWW.SBCGS.ORG, registration is free.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful free presentation. This lecture is cosponsored by the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society, and the LDS Family History Center of Santa Barbara.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the Society web site (http://sbgen.org/eventListings.php?nm=216).

