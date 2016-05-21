Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 5:12 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Searching for Habitable Worlds and Life Beyond Earth

May 21, 2016 from 2:30pm - 4:30pm

Dr. Nathalie Cabrol, Director of the Carl Sagan Center at the SETI Institute will discuss how new discoveries have allowed us to model a diversity of alien environments, infer their physicochemical characteristics, and start thinking about life as we do not know it.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Humanist Society of Santa Barbara
  • Starts: May 21, 2016 2:30pm - 4:30pm
  • Price: Donation: $2 members/$5 non-members/Free with student ID
  • Location: Patio Room, Vista del Monte Retirement Community
  • Website: http://www.SBHumanists.org
