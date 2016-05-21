Searching for Habitable Worlds and Life Beyond Earth
May 21, 2016 from 2:30pm - 4:30pm
Dr. Nathalie Cabrol, Director of the Carl Sagan Center at the SETI Institute will discuss how new discoveries have allowed us to model a diversity of alien environments, infer their physicochemical characteristics, and start thinking about life as we do not know it.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Humanist Society of Santa Barbara
- Price: Donation: $2 members/$5 non-members/Free with student ID
- Location: Patio Room, Vista del Monte Retirement Community
- Website: http://www.SBHumanists.org
